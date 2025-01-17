Left Menu

Keir Starmer Vows to Combat Growing Antisemitism After Auschwitz Visit

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited Auschwitz, expressing horror at the site and pledging to combat rising antisemitism, especially following the recent escalation in tensions involving Israel and Hamas. His visit highlights fears within Jewish communities worldwide and the importance of remembering past atrocities.

Updated: 17-01-2025 22:20 IST
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, on a visit to the Auschwitz extermination camp, expressed profound horror at the atrocities committed during the Holocaust. Vowing to combat the growing antisemitism that has sparked fear among Jewish communities globally, Starmer highlighted the need for collective efforts to ensure such horrors are never repeated.

Starmer's visit to the memorial site in southern Poland, previously under German occupation, came ahead of the 80th anniversary of the camp's liberation. Following his visit to Ukraine, he was set to meet Polish leaders in Warsaw to further discuss historical and contemporary issues of antisemitism and unity.

Amid the ongoing tensions following the Hamas attack on Israel, Starmer emphasized the urgency in addressing antisemitism's resurgence, questioning the effectiveness of past promises of 'never again.' The anniversary of Auschwitz's liberation serves as a solemn reminder of the consequences of hatred when left unchecked.

