Mystery Solved: Saif Ali Khan's Attack Wasn't Underworld's Doing

Maharashtra's Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Kadam, stated the knife attack on actor Saif Ali Khan was a theft attempt, not linked to the underworld. With the suspect detained, police analysis suggests theft was the primary motive. The actor, injured but recovering well, underwent emergency surgery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai/Ahmedabad | Updated: 17-01-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 22:47 IST
Maharashtra's Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Kadam, on Friday clarified that no underworld gang was involved in the knife attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. Initial investigation indicates theft was the sole motive.

The actor underwent emergency surgery following the attack at his Bandra residence, where he sustained severe injuries. He is reportedly recovering well and poised for discharge soon.

A suspect, matching the attacker's CCTV-captured image, has been detained by Mumbai police. While preliminary investigations dismiss gang involvement, police are exploring all angles to ensure safety and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

