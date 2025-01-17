Mystery Solved: Saif Ali Khan's Attack Wasn't Underworld's Doing

Maharashtra's Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Kadam, on Friday clarified that no underworld gang was involved in the knife attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. Initial investigation indicates theft was the sole motive.

The actor underwent emergency surgery following the attack at his Bandra residence, where he sustained severe injuries. He is reportedly recovering well and poised for discharge soon.

A suspect, matching the attacker's CCTV-captured image, has been detained by Mumbai police. While preliminary investigations dismiss gang involvement, police are exploring all angles to ensure safety and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)