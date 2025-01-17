Tragic Collision Claims Life of Rising TV Actor Aman Jaiswal

TV actor Aman Jaiswal, aged 23, tragically died in an accident after a truck collided with his motorbike on Jogeshwari road in Mumbai, as reported by police authorities.

Jaiswal was immediately taken to Cama Hospital, but unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries, according to an official from the Amboli police station.

A case of rash and negligent driving has been registered against the truck driver, and an ongoing investigation is being conducted, as stated by the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)