Tragic Collision Claims Life of Rising TV Actor Aman Jaiswal

TV actor Aman Jaiswal (23) lost his life in a tragic accident when a truck hit his motorbike on Jogeshwari road, Mumbai. Despite being rushed to Cama Hospital, he succumbed to his injuries. The truck driver faces charges of rash and negligent driving as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-01-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 23:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

TV actor Aman Jaiswal, aged 23, tragically died in an accident after a truck collided with his motorbike on Jogeshwari road in Mumbai, as reported by police authorities.

Jaiswal was immediately taken to Cama Hospital, but unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries, according to an official from the Amboli police station.

A case of rash and negligent driving has been registered against the truck driver, and an ongoing investigation is being conducted, as stated by the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

