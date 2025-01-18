Justice for Zachary Young: CNN Settles Defamation Case

CNN has reached a settlement with U.S. Navy veteran Zachary Young, who was awarded $5 million after a jury found the network liable for defamation. This agreement comes after a two-week trial in Panama City, Florida, preventing a second phase to determine any punitive damages.

The defamation case arose from Young's claims that CNN's report portrayed him as exploiting Afghan evacuees after the U.S. military withdrawal in 2021. Young, who helped evacuate individuals as a security consultant, argued against the network's assertions.

CNN maintained its story but acknowledged regretting the use of the term "black market" regarding Young's efforts. Neither Young nor CNN representatives offered immediate comments post-settlement, ending a controversial chapter in media accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)