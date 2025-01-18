Roar of Success: Lion Cub Born at Sanjay Gandhi National Park

In a significant milestone for Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SNGP), a lion cub has been born, marking the first such event in 14 years, officials confirmed on Saturday. This development highlights the success of the park's captive breeding programme.

The lion cub was born to lioness Manasi on Thursday night. Last year, SNGP acquired a pair of lions as part of a zoo exchange programme under Central Zoo Authority guidelines.

Following a quarantine and bonding period, the lions were integrated into a sizable enclosure, thanks to diligent efforts by the park's vets and caretakers. The lioness and the cub are being monitored round-the-clock by Dr. Vinaya Jangle and team.

(With inputs from agencies.)