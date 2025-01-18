Left Menu

Indian Cinema and Sports Unite at London Mini-Festival

The Indian High Commission in London is hosting a mini-festival to celebrate Indian cinema and sports, enhancing India-UK ties. The festival features films such as '83,' 'Dangal,' and 'Chak De! India,' highlighting India's sports successes and the potential synergy between Indian and UK creative industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 18-01-2025 16:06 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The High Commission of India in London is shining a spotlight on the 'Spirit of Indian Cinema and Sports' this week, hosting a mini-festival celebrating India's sporting victories and showcasing its thriving film industry as a bridge to stronger India-UK relations.

Inaugurated by Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami, the festival kicked off with Kabir Khan's '83', featuring Ranveer Singh as the iconic cricket captain Kapil Dev. Upcoming screenings include 'Dangal' and 'Chak De! India', capturing India's spirit in wrestling and hockey.

Doraiswami referenced the potential for collaboration within the film industry, noting the UK's offering of infrastructure and creative expertise, while India's vibrant industry promises expansive growth, making for a promising partnership.

