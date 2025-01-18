Left Menu

Sonu Sood’s 'Fateh': A Sleeper Hit Defying Bollywood Norms

Sonu Sood's directorial debut, 'Fateh', thrives as a sleeper hit, impressively blending engaging storytelling, breathtaking action sequences, and a remarkable soundtrack. Developed on a modest Rs30 crore budget, the film tackles the pertinent issue of cybercrime, drawing inspiration from real-life events during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sonu Sood's Fateh poster (Photo/film's team). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

'Fateh', the latest film from actor-turned-director Sonu Sood, has emerged as a sleeper hit, garnering accolades for its compelling story, breathtaking action sequences, and notable music. Crafted on a Rs30 crore budget, the film underscores that cinematic success doesn't always necessitate a hefty budget or A-list casting.

The film centers on the battle against cybercrime and resonates with today's audiences, drawing inspiration from real-life incidents during the COVID-19 pandemic. Notably, Lee Whittaker, renowned for his work on 'Captain Marvel' and 'Fast & Furious 5', choreographed the film's exhilarating stunts, shot across diverse locales such as Istanbul, Dubai, and the US.

In conversation with ANI, Sood delved into his directorial journey, highlighting the intricacies of crafting each action scene. Every detail, from a character being struck with a spoon to the intensity of a drill, was meticulously penned by Sood, leading to brilliant on-screen execution. The film also boasts a stellar soundtrack composed by Hans Zimmer, featuring powerhouse vocalists like Arijit Singh and B Praak. Celebrated by trade analysts, 'Fateh' has marked its presence at the box office, earning Rs16.25 crore within seven days post-release on January 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)

