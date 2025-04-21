Court advises Filing Suit for COVID-19 Vaccine Adverse Effects
The Supreme Court suggested a petitioner, impacted by the side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine, file a suit for damages rather than pursue a plea for compensation. The plea demanded guidelines for addressing adverse effects, and compensation for medical costs and disability caused by the vaccine.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court on Monday advised a petitioner, reportedly disabled due to side-effects from the COVID-19 vaccine's first dose, to pursue a damages suit instead of continuing his existing plea.
Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih noted that maintaining the petition could take a decade without resolution. They suggested filing a suit might expedite relief for the petitioner, who claims 100 percent lower limb disability from the vaccine.
The plea requested both guidelines for adverse effects following immunization and compensation for incurred medical expenses. The court, acknowledging similar ongoing petitions, offered to consolidate the cases if desired by the petitioner.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Wikipedia Fights Defamation Suit in Indian Court
Delhi Assembly's Paperless Pursuit: NeVA's Digital Revolution
India Boosts Air Force with Indigenous Electronic Warfare Suites
Lawsuit Against Epstein's Ties Ends: Former Model Drops Accusations
U.S. Lawsuit Sparks Controversy Over Alleged Hamas Support