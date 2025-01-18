Suspect Detained in Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case in Chhattisgarh

A suspect involved in the knife attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has been apprehended in Durg, Chhattisgarh, police confirmed on Saturday. The suspect, identified as Aakash Kanojia, was intercepted while traveling on the Jnaneswari Express train.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday when an intruder confronted Khan's maid at his Mumbai residence. Attempting to defuse the situation, Khan was stabbed multiple times and later admitted to the city's Lilavati Hospital with severe injuries. Authorities report that Khan is now stable after surgery to remove the blade and has been moved out of the ICU.

Mumbai Police have intensified their investigation, assembling 20 teams to locate the assailant. Kareena Kapoor, Khan's wife, has provided her statement to the Bandra Police. Meanwhile, efforts continue in examining CCTV footage and interviewing over 30 individuals, including staff and potential witnesses, to piece together the events of that night.

