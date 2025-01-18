Left Menu

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's Spirited Journey at Prayagraj's Maha Kumbh Mela

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, emphasizing its status as a spiritual and cultural festival representing India's essence. During his visit, he performed religious rituals, checked security arrangements with army officials, and addressed concerns about potential threats at the event.

Updated: 18-01-2025 20:00 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's Spirited Journey at Prayagraj's Maha Kumbh Mela
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's visit to the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj underscored the event's significance as a spiritual and cultural extravaganza celebrating Indian heritage. Singh, alongside BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi, arrived at Bamrauli Airport and was greeted by Uttar Pradesh Minister Nand Gopal Gupta.

The Defence Minister engaged in various religious activities, including taking a holy dip at the Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati rivers converge. Under the mantra's chants, Singh drank Ganga water and prayed to Lord Surya, expressing his privilege to partake in such a profound event that transcends religious boundaries.

Singh also met with army officials to review security measures amidst threats and rumors of terrorism at the Maha Kumbh. During his visit, he participated in several rituals at local temples and inquired about the welfare of temple priests, underscoring the need for robust security for both participants and spectators at this significant religious gathering.

