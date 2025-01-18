Left Menu

Sri Lanka Honors Thiruvalluvar: Cultural Centre Named in Jaffna

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates the naming of a cultural centre in Jaffna, Sri Lanka, after the Tamil poet and saint, Thiruvalluvar. This act symbolizes the strong cultural ties between India and Sri Lanka. The Indian embassy shared photos of the event praising the legacy of Tamil literature.

Sri Lanka Honors Thiruvalluvar: Cultural Centre Named in Jaffna
Thiruvalluvar
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his approval on Saturday for the naming of a cultural centre in Jaffna, Sri Lanka, in honor of Thiruvalluvar, a revered Tamil poet and saint.

Modi's message, posted on platform X, highlighted this as a testament to the enduring cultural, linguistic, historical, and civilizational connections shared between India and Sri Lanka, while also honoring the legacy of the great Thiruvalluvar.

The Indian embassy in Sri Lanka shared photographs of the ceremony, which commemorated the author of Tirukkural, an esteemed piece of Tamil literature known for its life-guiding aphorisms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

