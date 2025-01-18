Left Menu

Tension Escalates at Sacred Tiruparankundram Hill

Tension rose at Tiruparankundram hill as police deployed heavily to manage protests by Islamic groups demanding goat sacrifices at the Sikandar Badusha Dargah. Police allowed prayers but prohibited animal sacrifice, leading to protests and negotiations. Tiruparankundram hill holds religious significance for both Hindus and Muslims.

Updated: 18-01-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 23:09 IST
  • India

Tension mounted at Tiruparankundram hill, near Madurai, as police officers were deployed in significant numbers following a protest by various Islamic groups. These groups demanded permission for goat sacrifices at Sikandar Badusha Dargah, located atop the hill.

According to police reports, representatives from these organizations, along with their supporters, were prepared to visit the Dargah for animal sacrifice. However, law enforcement intervened, informing them that prayer offerings were permissible but sacrifices were not. This led to protests, with demonstrators engaging in discussions with authorities before dispersing.

The Tiruparankundram hill, noted for its religious importance, houses the Tiruparankundram Murugan temple, considered one of the six sacred abodes of Lord Murugan. Additionally, the hill is significant for Muslims, with its Sikandar Badusha Thozhugai Pallivasal reputedly built by Sultan Sikandar about 400 years ago.

(With inputs from agencies.)

