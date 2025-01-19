Neeraj Chopra's Surprise Wedding: A New Chapter Begins

India's javelin prodigy Neeraj Chopra has tied the knot with Himani Mor, a development that took many by surprise. The discreet ceremony occurred just two days ago.

Chopra, 27, joyfully announced the news on social media, sharing heartfelt gratitude and photos of the wedding with his followers.

Family sources revealed that after the wedding in India, the couple embarked on their honeymoon, with Himani continuing her studies in the USA, amidst an atmosphere of maintained privacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)