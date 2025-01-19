Left Menu

Neeraj Chopra's Surprise Wedding: A New Chapter Begins

Neeraj Chopra, the renowned javelin thrower, recently married Himani Mor in a discreet ceremony in India. The couple, who kept their plans under wraps, have since departed on their honeymoon. Himani, originally from Sonipat, is currently studying in the USA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 22:18 IST
Neeraj Chopra's Surprise Wedding: A New Chapter Begins
wedding
  • Country:
  • India

India's javelin prodigy Neeraj Chopra has tied the knot with Himani Mor, a development that took many by surprise. The discreet ceremony occurred just two days ago.

Chopra, 27, joyfully announced the news on social media, sharing heartfelt gratitude and photos of the wedding with his followers.

Family sources revealed that after the wedding in India, the couple embarked on their honeymoon, with Himani continuing her studies in the USA, amidst an atmosphere of maintained privacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025