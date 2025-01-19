Neeraj Chopra's Surprise Wedding: A New Chapter Begins
Neeraj Chopra, the renowned javelin thrower, recently married Himani Mor in a discreet ceremony in India. The couple, who kept their plans under wraps, have since departed on their honeymoon. Himani, originally from Sonipat, is currently studying in the USA.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 22:18 IST
- Country:
- India
India's javelin prodigy Neeraj Chopra has tied the knot with Himani Mor, a development that took many by surprise. The discreet ceremony occurred just two days ago.
Chopra, 27, joyfully announced the news on social media, sharing heartfelt gratitude and photos of the wedding with his followers.
Family sources revealed that after the wedding in India, the couple embarked on their honeymoon, with Himani continuing her studies in the USA, amidst an atmosphere of maintained privacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement