Dramatic Crime Scene Recreation at Saif Ali Khan's Bandra Home

Authorities are set to reconstruct the crime scene where Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed by an intruder at his Bandra residence. The intruder, a Bangladeshi man, was caught and is under police custody. Investigation revealed the intruder's method of entry through a bathroom window.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-01-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 23:45 IST
crime scene
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, the Mumbai police are preparing to recreate the crime scene at the Bandra residence of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. The actor became a victim of a violent attack when an intruder, identified as a 30-year-old Bangladeshi man named Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, stabbed him multiple times.

According to law enforcement, Shehzad gained access to Khan's home by climbing pipes to the 12th floor and sneaking in through a bathroom window. Once inside, the intruder's presence was detected by the actor's staff, resulting in a confrontation that ended in the brutal assault on Khan.

The incident led to Khan undergoing a lengthy five-hour surgery at Lilavati Hospital. Investigators are using the reconstruction of the crime scene as a tool in their thorough inquiry to gather more insights into the grim series of events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

