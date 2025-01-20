Tears, Cheers, and Tumultuous Ceasefire: Hostages Return to Israel

Throngs of Israelis gathered at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, expressing a mix of jubilation and grief as they watched a giant screen broadcast the first images of the hostages freed under the Gaza ceasefire.

Three women—Romi Gonen, Doron Steinbrecher, and Emily Damari—were released to Red Cross officials in Gaza City amidst a tense atmosphere, their arrival captured and shared in emotional scenes.

The ceasefire, exchanging 33 hostages for 90 Palestinian prisoners, casts uncertainty over the remaining captives as debates over the war's continuation ripple through Israeli society and politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)