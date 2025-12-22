Assassinations of Russian Military Figures Escalate Amid Ongoing Conflict
A series of assassinations targeting Russian military officials has occurred since the war's commencement in Ukraine. Ukrainian military intelligence has reportedly taken responsibility for several attacks. Prominent figures killed include generals, officers, and collaborators, with car bombs and other explosive devices being the common method.
The assassination of Russian military figures in Moscow continues to surge, with the latest victim being a Russian general killed by a car bomb on Monday. This marks a growing trend of attacks targeting pro-war individuals amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
Ukrainian military intelligence has claimed responsibility for a number of these high-profile assassinations. The incidents involve various methods, with car bombs being particularly prevalent. Among those targeted was Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov, killed by a bomb under his vehicle in southern Moscow.
Other notable assassinations include Lieutenant General Yaroslav Moskalik, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, and Russian serviceman Valery Trankovsky, all victims of explosive attacks. These incidents reflect the increasing peril facing Russian military figures as tensions rise over the war in Ukraine.
