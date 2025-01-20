Left Menu

Concluding the Sacred Pilgrimage: Sabarimala's Majestic Closure

The Mandala-Makaravilakku Mahotsavam at the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple concludes. The closing ceremony saw a remarkable attendance, with 53 lakh devotees visiting. Rituals and formalities were conducted, including the darshan by Thrikkettanal Rajaraja Varma and the procession keys handed to Pandalam Royals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sabarimala | Updated: 20-01-2025 09:44 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 09:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Mandala-Makaravilakku Mahotsavam at the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple concluded, ceremonially closing on Monday morning as reported by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB).

This year's pilgrimage season attracted a notable 53 lakh devotees, according to TDB's initial estimates. Following the darshan of Thrikkettanal Rajaraja Varma of the Pandalam Royal family, the temple was shut at 6:30 am.

The temple reopened briefly at 5 am with the conduct of Ganapathi Homam. Melshanthi Arun Kumar Namboothiri performed rituals, concluding with the recitation of 'Harivarasanam'. The temple keys were transferred to royal representatives after descending the 18 holy steps, marking the Mahotsavam's end.

(With inputs from agencies.)

