Cadets of Change: Shaping India's Future at the NCC Camp

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh delivered an inspiring address to NCC cadets at the Republic Day National Cadet Corps camp in Delhi, urging them to contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

At the event, which sees the participation of 2,361 cadets from across India, Singh highlighted the cadets' representation of the nation's unity and potential. This year's camp, which began on December 30 and will conclude on January 27, marks the largest contingent of girl participants, numbering 917.

Rajnath Singh, who has a personal history with the NCC as an ex-cadet, commended the discipline and leadership qualities demonstrated by the youth, expressing confidence in their role in shaping India's future. He fondly recalled his own journey from an NCC cadet to a physics teacher and eventually into politics.

