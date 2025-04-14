Modi's Vision for a 'Viksit Bharat' with Industrial and Agricultural Synergy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's progress in power production and industry, announcing new developments in Haryana aimed at boosting energy sufficiency and economic growth. Highlighting a new thermal power unit and biogas plant, he linked industrial progress with social justice, honoring leaders like B R Ambedkar and Sir Chhotu Ram.
- Country:
- India
In a move set to reshape Haryana's energy landscape, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ambitious development projects, including a new ultra-critical thermal power unit and a biogas plant. The power unit, expected to be operational by 2029, aims to double the state's power capabilities, reflecting India's significant advances in power production.
During his address, Modi laid the foundation stone for projects that align with the vision of 'Gobardhan', emphasizing organic waste management and clean energy. He underscored the government's dedication to transforming Haryana into a 'Viksit Bharat', a developed India, by fusing industrial growth with sustainable practices.
Modi paid tribute to pioneers like B R Ambedkar, highlighting their visions for social justice through industrial development. He linked their legacy with current initiatives to engage and empower underrepresented communities, including Dalits, fostering economic opportunity through manufacturing and enterprise.
(With inputs from agencies.)
