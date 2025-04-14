Left Menu

Modi's Vision for a 'Viksit Bharat' with Industrial and Agricultural Synergy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's progress in power production and industry, announcing new developments in Haryana aimed at boosting energy sufficiency and economic growth. Highlighting a new thermal power unit and biogas plant, he linked industrial progress with social justice, honoring leaders like B R Ambedkar and Sir Chhotu Ram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Yamunanagar | Updated: 14-04-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 15:29 IST
Modi's Vision for a 'Viksit Bharat' with Industrial and Agricultural Synergy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move set to reshape Haryana's energy landscape, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ambitious development projects, including a new ultra-critical thermal power unit and a biogas plant. The power unit, expected to be operational by 2029, aims to double the state's power capabilities, reflecting India's significant advances in power production.

During his address, Modi laid the foundation stone for projects that align with the vision of 'Gobardhan', emphasizing organic waste management and clean energy. He underscored the government's dedication to transforming Haryana into a 'Viksit Bharat', a developed India, by fusing industrial growth with sustainable practices.

Modi paid tribute to pioneers like B R Ambedkar, highlighting their visions for social justice through industrial development. He linked their legacy with current initiatives to engage and empower underrepresented communities, including Dalits, fostering economic opportunity through manufacturing and enterprise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025