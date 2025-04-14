Modi's Vision for a 'Viksit Bharat' with Industrial and Agricultural Synergy

In a move set to reshape Haryana's energy landscape, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ambitious development projects, including a new ultra-critical thermal power unit and a biogas plant. The power unit, expected to be operational by 2029, aims to double the state's power capabilities, reflecting India's significant advances in power production.

During his address, Modi laid the foundation stone for projects that align with the vision of 'Gobardhan', emphasizing organic waste management and clean energy. He underscored the government's dedication to transforming Haryana into a 'Viksit Bharat', a developed India, by fusing industrial growth with sustainable practices.

Modi paid tribute to pioneers like B R Ambedkar, highlighting their visions for social justice through industrial development. He linked their legacy with current initiatives to engage and empower underrepresented communities, including Dalits, fostering economic opportunity through manufacturing and enterprise.

(With inputs from agencies.)