Kanchi Seer Urges Devotees to Embrace Mahakumbh Tradition
Swami Vijayendra Saraswati appeals to devotees to attend the Mahakumbh at Prayagraj, emphasizing the sanctity of the Ganga. Highlighting the river's religious significance, he describes Mahakumbh as a convergence of India's cultural heritage and a means to attain spiritual and material progress.
- Country:
- India
Kanchi Shankaracharya Swami Vijayendra Saraswati has issued a heartfelt appeal for devotees to join the Mahakumbh celebrations at Prayagraj, encouraging them to take a holy dip in the sacred Ganga river.
Emphasizing Ganga's significance in Sanatan Dharma, he highlighted its prominence in ancient scriptures and religious tradition. Swami Vijayendra described the Mahakumbh as a confluence of India's diverse religious and cultural heritage.
The revered seer believes this event is vital for spiritual and material upliftment, encouraging unity among followers of various faiths. His call comes as a reminder of the enduring tradition and sacred identity tied to the holy Ganga.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes Tirumala Devotees: Fog Blamed for Accident
Naga Sadhu's Intriguing Rituals at Maha Kumbh Mela Captivate Devotees
Global Devotees Flock to India for Maha Kumbh Mela
Devotees Across India Celebrate Makar Sankranti with Holy Dips and Kite Flying
Maha Kumbh: Mankinds biggest gathering gets underway, 6 million devotees take Holy Dip on Paush Purnima