Kanchi Seer Urges Devotees to Embrace Mahakumbh Tradition

Kanchi Shankaracharya Swami Vijayendra Saraswati has issued a heartfelt appeal for devotees to join the Mahakumbh celebrations at Prayagraj, encouraging them to take a holy dip in the sacred Ganga river.

Emphasizing Ganga's significance in Sanatan Dharma, he highlighted its prominence in ancient scriptures and religious tradition. Swami Vijayendra described the Mahakumbh as a confluence of India's diverse religious and cultural heritage.

The revered seer believes this event is vital for spiritual and material upliftment, encouraging unity among followers of various faiths. His call comes as a reminder of the enduring tradition and sacred identity tied to the holy Ganga.

(With inputs from agencies.)