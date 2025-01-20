Left Menu

Sonu Sood: From Bollywood Actor to Maverick Director with 'Fateh'

Bollywood's Sonu Sood makes his directorial debut with 'Fateh', an action thriller inspired by real cybercrime events during COVID-19. Starring Naseeruddin Shah, the film showcases Sood's adept storytelling and high-octane action. Sood reflects on his journey and collaboration with acclaimed talents for this cinema venture.

Updated: 20-01-2025 16:49 IST
Sonu Sood: From Bollywood Actor to Maverick Director with 'Fateh'
Sonu Sood (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood's charismatic actor Sonu Sood transitions to directing with his film 'Fateh', released on January 10. The action-packed thriller, drawn from real-life cybercrime incidents amid the COVID-19 pandemic, introduces Sood's directorial vision to audiences and critics alike, featuring gripping narratives and action sequences.

In an insightful discussion with ANI, Sood delved into his filmmaking journey and the motivation behind choosing the action genre for his directorial debut. He shared experiences of working with the legendary Naseeruddin Shah, emphasizing the veteran actor's discipline and approach to cinema.

Sood remarked on the learning curve of collaborating with Shah, whose improvisational prowess added depth to 'Fateh'. Inspired by Steven Spielberg's filmmaking outlook, Sood reflected on striving for continuous improvement throughout the film's production. Actors such as Jacqueline Fernandez and Vijay Raaz also feature in this star-studded ensemble bringing the film's high-stakes narrative alive, shot across international locales.

(With inputs from agencies.)

