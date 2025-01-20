Left Menu

Spiritual Pilgrimage: The Sacred Call to Mahakumbh

Swami Vijayendra Saraswati has urged devotees to attend the Mahakumbh at Prayagraj and maintain the sanctity of the river Ganga. Highlighting the spiritual significance of this event, he discussed the importance of Ganga in Sanatan Dharma and India's religious heritage, emphasizing its role in promoting peace and unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 20-01-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 17:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Swami Vijayendra Saraswati has called upon devotees to attend the Mahakumbh at Prayagraj, urging them to partake in the sacred ritual of bathing in the river Ganga. He emphasized the necessity to maintain the river's purity by respecting its sanctity.

The Mahakumbh, a spiritual event occurring every 12 years, represents a pivotal moment for adherents of Sanatan Dharma. Swami Vijayendra, in a statement, underscored the event's vital role in religious tradition, indicating his joy at witnessing large gatherings for the holy dip at Triveni Sangam.

Describing Ganga as more than just a river, but as a spiritual beacon, Swami Vijayendra praised the collective participation across faiths at the Mahakumbh. He highlighted the event's representation of India's rich cultural heritage and its significance for national peace and harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

