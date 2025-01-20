Spiritual Pilgrimage: The Sacred Call to Mahakumbh

Swami Vijayendra Saraswati has called upon devotees to attend the Mahakumbh at Prayagraj, urging them to partake in the sacred ritual of bathing in the river Ganga. He emphasized the necessity to maintain the river's purity by respecting its sanctity.

The Mahakumbh, a spiritual event occurring every 12 years, represents a pivotal moment for adherents of Sanatan Dharma. Swami Vijayendra, in a statement, underscored the event's vital role in religious tradition, indicating his joy at witnessing large gatherings for the holy dip at Triveni Sangam.

Describing Ganga as more than just a river, but as a spiritual beacon, Swami Vijayendra praised the collective participation across faiths at the Mahakumbh. He highlighted the event's representation of India's rich cultural heritage and its significance for national peace and harmony.

