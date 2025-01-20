Empowering Seniors: Adhata Trust and Tata Mumbai Marathon Celebrate Resilient Aging

The Senior Citizen Run 2025, an illustrious highlight of the Tata Mumbai Marathon, showcased an extraordinary spirit of resilience as senior citizens defied age barriers with the theme 'Change Began Here #HarDilMumbai.' Organized by Adhata Trust, the event on January 19 saw participation from over 1800 senior citizens, some even in their nineties.

Originating outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, senior participants battled numerous challenges, including knee issues and dementia, underlining the rewarding aspects of active aging. Mr. Arun Nanda of Adhata Trust emphasized the run's purpose as a celebration of strength and energy among seniors, advocating for opportunities that keep them inspired.

Embodying commitment to the welfare of seniors, Adhata Trust manages 15 community centers in the Mumbai area, fostering self-reliance through initiatives like this. Their partnership with the marathon demonstrates sustained dedication to uplifting and empowering the elderly community.

(With inputs from agencies.)