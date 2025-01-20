Left Menu

Empowering Seniors: Adhata Trust and Tata Mumbai Marathon Celebrate Resilient Aging

The 2025 Senior Citizen Run at the Tata Mumbai Marathon, partnered by Adhata Trust, highlighted resilience and active aging. Over 1800 seniors displayed determination despite challenges like joint issues and dementia. The event underscores Adhata Trust's commitment to empowering and raising awareness for senior citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-01-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 17:19 IST
Empowering Seniors: Adhata Trust and Tata Mumbai Marathon Celebrate Resilient Aging
  • Country:
  • India

The Senior Citizen Run 2025, an illustrious highlight of the Tata Mumbai Marathon, showcased an extraordinary spirit of resilience as senior citizens defied age barriers with the theme 'Change Began Here #HarDilMumbai.' Organized by Adhata Trust, the event on January 19 saw participation from over 1800 senior citizens, some even in their nineties.

Originating outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, senior participants battled numerous challenges, including knee issues and dementia, underlining the rewarding aspects of active aging. Mr. Arun Nanda of Adhata Trust emphasized the run's purpose as a celebration of strength and energy among seniors, advocating for opportunities that keep them inspired.

Embodying commitment to the welfare of seniors, Adhata Trust manages 15 community centers in the Mumbai area, fostering self-reliance through initiatives like this. Their partnership with the marathon demonstrates sustained dedication to uplifting and empowering the elderly community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025