Karnataka Minister Cracks Down on 'Kantara 2' Shoot Amid Environmental Concerns

Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar B Khandre has announced a potential ban on the 'Kantara 1' film shoot in Hassan district, following allegations of environmental damage. Local complaints cite the use of explosives by the crew, and there are calls for immediate government action. An inspection is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-01-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 18:45 IST
Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar B Khandre has issued a stern warning regarding the shooting of 'Kantara Chapter 1', also known as 'Kantara 2', in Hassan district. Concerns have been raised over potential environmental damage caused by the film crew.

Locals have accused the team, starring Rishabh Shetty, of causing destruction in Gavibetta, Herur village by allegedly using explosives. These activities reportedly disturb the environment, despite the limited permissions granted to shoot in village grazing lands.

The minister assured swift action, instructing officials to inspect the area and confirmed that shooting could be halted if rules are violated. A case has already been lodged with Yesalur Police, emphasizing the environmental stakes involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

