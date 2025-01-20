Left Menu

Deadly Clash at Ghana's Obuasi Gold Mine Sparks Outcry

Soldiers killed seven people during a clash with illegal gold miners at the Obuasi mine in Ghana. The incident sparked an official investigation and apology from the government. AngloGold Ashanti, the mine's owner, confirmed the deadly shootout, highlighting ongoing illegal mining issues in the region.

A tragic incident unfolded at the Obuasi gold mining site in southern Ghana as soldiers killed at least seven individuals involved in illegal mining. This alarming confrontation prompted statements from both the military and the government, expressing concern over the unfortunate loss of life.

The military stated that approximately 60 armed illegal miners attempted to breach the security perimeter of the mine, leading to a deadly exchange of gunfire. President John Dramani Mahama has called for a thorough investigation to uncover the details surrounding the incident and demanded accountability for the lives lost.

AngloGold Ashanti, the company overseeing the mine, confirmed the shootout and expressed regret over the fatalities. The event draws attention to the broader issue of illegal gold mining in Ghana, a country grappling with economic challenges and environmental repercussions despite efforts to curb unauthorized mining activities.

