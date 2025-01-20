Maha Kumbh Mela: A Celebration of Cultural Heritage

Uttar Pradesh minister Dinesh Khatik extended an invitation to Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Chief Minister N Biren Singh to attend the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, as per an official statement released on Monday.

The statement highlighted the Maha Kumbh Mela's cultural and religious importance, as it is celebrated every 12 years. Singh confirmed the invitation and expressed his well-wishes for the event's success on social media, stating he was honored by the gesture.

Khatik, the State Minister for Jal Shakti, personally invited the dignitaries during a meeting at Singh's residential office. The Maha Kumbh Mela is a major festival in India, attracting millions of devotees and showcasing the nation's rich heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)