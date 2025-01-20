Sai Tamhankar Embraces Action in 'The Secret of the Shiledars'

Actor Sai Tamhankar delved into the intricacies and challenges of her role in the forthcoming series 'The Secret of the Shiledars.' She described her character as deeply layered and expressed the thrill of participating in action sequences, a rare opportunity in her acting career, according to remarks made to ANI.

The filming process, she noted, was demanding due to varied shooting locations, which required constant movement and exploration. 'Every day brought new experiences,' Tamhankar reflected on the rigorous yet enriching journey. The narrative focuses on the Shiledars, valiant defenders integral to a pivotal historical era, with actor Rajeev Khandelwal leading the cast.

Tamhankar commended her co-star Rajeev Khandelwal for his dedication in performing demanding action scenes independently. Despite suggestions to use a body double, Khandelwal's commitment brought authenticity to his role, contributing to a challenging yet rewarding shooting experience. Tamhankar expressed excitement about portraying Maratha heritage, further enhanced by the series' basis on the book 'Pratipashchandra.' Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, and featuring actors Gaurav Amlani and Ashish Vidyarthi, 'The Secret of the Shiledars' is set to debut on Disney+ Hotstar on January 31, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)