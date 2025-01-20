Left Menu

Gukesh and Caruana Hold Steady in Tata Steel Chess Tournament

In the third round of the Tata Steel Chess Tournament, D Gukesh played a cautious game resulting in a draw with Fabiano Caruana. Both players now have two points, maintaining their positions in this competitive chess event. The game's outcome leaves R Praggnanadhaa poised to take the lead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wijkaanzee | Updated: 20-01-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 21:55 IST
World champion D Gukesh solidified his position in the Tata Steel Chess Tournament's third round by achieving a draw against top seed Fabiano Caruana, maintaining two points in this major event.

Opting for a cautious approach, Gukesh played a Queen pawn opening, facing Caruana's Ragozine defense, and refrained from taking risks.

The match ended in a 24-move draw through repetition, leaving both players with two points. R Praggnanadhaa may seize the lead if he triumphs over Arjun Erigaisi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

