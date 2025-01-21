Seema Haider's Sacred Offering: A Journey from Pakistan to the Maha Kumbh

Seema Haider, originally from Jacobabad in Pakistan's Sindh province, made headlines after illegally entering India with her four children in May 2023. Now settled in Greater Noida, Haider is embracing new cultural traditions while navigating complex personal circumstances.

Despite her desire to attend the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Haider's pregnancy prevents her from making the pilgrimage. However, her commitment to the spiritual event remains unwavering as she and husband Sachin Meena plan to send 51 litres of cow milk to the sacred gathering.

The couple's unique journey has not come without challenges. Haider's previous husband, Ghulam Haider from Pakistan, is engaged in a legal battle for the custody of their children, adding another layer to this intricate family saga.

(With inputs from agencies.)