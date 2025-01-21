When Technology Turns Dreams into Smurfs: Josh Gad's Almost Starring Role in 'Avatar'

Actor Josh Gad has shared an intriguing story from his career, revealing that he was nearly part of James Cameron's groundbreaking film, 'Avatar'. Gad disclosed that while Cameron was impressed with his audition, a digital transformation of his character ended up resembling a 'tall overweight Smurf', which led to a change in casting decisions.

The anecdote is part of Gad's new book, 'In Gad We Trust: A Tell-Some', where the 43-year-old actor reflects on his close brush with being cast in the 2009 sci-fi epic. According to Variety, the book was published on January 14, offering fans a candid insight into his experiences.

'Avatar', upon its release, shattered box office records, earning over USD 2.8 billion worldwide and securing nine Academy Award nominations. Despite missing the part, Gad's story adds an interesting footnote to the legacy of a film that continues to influence the industry, with its sequel, 'Avatar: The Way of Water', premiering in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)