Akshay Kumar Praises Saif Ali Khan's Heroic Act in Intruder Confrontation

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar praised co-star Saif Ali Khan for his bravery after being attacked by an intruder in his home. Saif, who protected his children during the incident, suffered six injuries and underwent surgery. The press conference also promoted Kumar's new film 'Sky Force.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 13:08 IST
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has publicly commended Saif Ali Khan for his courage following a recent attack by an intruder at Khan's Bandra residence.

Saif sustained six injuries during the incident while defending his children and is currently recovering after surgery in a local hospital. Kumar and the film industry expressed relief over Saif's safety.

During a press event for Kumar's upcoming movie 'Sky Force,' he mentioned his past collaboration with Saif in the 1994 film 'Tu Khiladi Main Anari' and humorously suggested a sequel named 'Dono Khiladi.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

