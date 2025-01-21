Akshay Kumar Praises Saif Ali Khan's Heroic Act in Intruder Confrontation

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has publicly commended Saif Ali Khan for his courage following a recent attack by an intruder at Khan's Bandra residence.

Saif sustained six injuries during the incident while defending his children and is currently recovering after surgery in a local hospital. Kumar and the film industry expressed relief over Saif's safety.

During a press event for Kumar's upcoming movie 'Sky Force,' he mentioned his past collaboration with Saif in the 1994 film 'Tu Khiladi Main Anari' and humorously suggested a sequel named 'Dono Khiladi.'

