'The Brutalist': AI's Role in Mastering Hungarian Dialogues

In a groundbreaking revelation, editor David Jancso disclosed his use of AI software to enhance Hungarian dialogues in 'The Brutalist'. According to Variety, Jancso collaborated with Ukrainian company Respeecher to improve the authenticity of linguistic performances by actors Adrien Brody and Felicity Jones. The AI tool played a crucial role in refining their speech, making it seamlessly convincing even to native Hungarian speakers.

Jancso, himself a native Hungarian, emphasized the language's complexity, describing it as one of the world's most challenging to articulate. While Brody and Jones received language coaching, Jancso sought additional precision through artificial intelligence. He explained that the software helped subtly alter specific pronunciations, preserving the essence of the actors' original performances.

Adding to the digital artistry, Jancso revealed the use of generative AI to create a stylized sequence of architectural drawings in the film's finale, reflecting Brody's character, Laszlo Tot. Celebrated at the Golden Globes 2025 with multiple awards, 'The Brutalist' director Brady Corbet spoke passionately about the value of autonomous creative vision, advocating for stronger support of visionary filmmakers in the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)