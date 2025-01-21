Redefining Weddings: The Push for Regulation and Destination Trends

The traditionally underestimated wedding industry is seeking regulatory attention, according to Mehak Shahani, Founder of WedMeGood. She insists that one of the immediate changes needed is a reduction in the cash component associated with weddings.

Shahani discussed these insights with PTI at an event where her wed-tech platform, established in 2014, released a list of the country's top 50 wedding venues. She anticipates a potential 'normalisation of rates' this year, particularly for destination weddings, which have seen hospitality costs rise by 10% annually in India.

Destination weddings have surged in the last five years as couples prioritize travel and experiences over traditional materialistic expenses. Ranked based on aesthetics, hospitality, culinary excellence, and space, top venues included Umaid Bhawan Palace in Rajasthan and Taj Bekal in southern India.

(With inputs from agencies.)