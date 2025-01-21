Left Menu

Redefining Weddings: The Push for Regulation and Destination Trends

The wedding industry, often overlooked, now seeks regulations, according to WedMeGood Founder Mehak Shahani. She emphasizes reducing cash components and foresees rate normalization, especially for destination weddings. Couples are opting for experiences over gifts, driving the rise of destination weddings, as WedMeGood unveils top venues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 16:00 IST
The traditionally underestimated wedding industry is seeking regulatory attention, according to Mehak Shahani, Founder of WedMeGood. She insists that one of the immediate changes needed is a reduction in the cash component associated with weddings.

Shahani discussed these insights with PTI at an event where her wed-tech platform, established in 2014, released a list of the country's top 50 wedding venues. She anticipates a potential 'normalisation of rates' this year, particularly for destination weddings, which have seen hospitality costs rise by 10% annually in India.

Destination weddings have surged in the last five years as couples prioritize travel and experiences over traditional materialistic expenses. Ranked based on aesthetics, hospitality, culinary excellence, and space, top venues included Umaid Bhawan Palace in Rajasthan and Taj Bekal in southern India.

