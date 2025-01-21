Left Menu

Tragedy at Turkish Ski Resort

A devastating fire at a Turkish ski resort hotel has resulted in the death of at least 66 people and injured 51 others, according to the Interior Minister and Health Minister. Officials are mourning the loss while investigating the cause of the blaze.

Updated: 21-01-2025 18:02 IST
A tragic fire erupted at a well-known ski resort hotel in Turkey, claiming the lives of at least 66 people, according to Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya. The fire, which occurred early on Tuesday, also left 51 individuals injured, with one in serious condition.

Minister Yerlikaya expressed deep sorrow over the incident, stating, 'We are in deep pain. We have unfortunately lost 66 lives in the fire that broke out at this hotel.' The affected site has been thoroughly inspected by the officials as they investigate the cause and impact of the disaster.

Health Minister Kemal Memisoglu confirmed that at least one injured victim remains in critical condition. Rescue and response teams are working diligently to manage the aftermath of this harrowing event.

