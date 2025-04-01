Dutch Goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen Undergoes Emergency Surgery

Dutch goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen underwent an emergency medical procedure following a collision that resulted in a perforated intestine. This incident occurred during a Spanish league match where his team, Las Palmas, faced Celta Vigo, resulting in a 1-1 draw.

The 35-year-old player was injured when Celta's Borja Iglesias struck him in the abdomen with his knee as Cillessen attempted to intercept the ball. The impact necessitated his removal from the field via stretcher before he was rapidly transported to a Vigo hospital.

Las Palmas confirmed the surgery's success in a statement but did not disclose how long Cillessen is expected to be out of action. The goalkeeper's return to the field remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)