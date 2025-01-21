Left Menu

Manali Tourism Boosted by Rs 150 Crore ADB Project

A Rs 150 crore tourism project, backed by the Asian Development Bank, is set to enhance Manali's infrastructure. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated the project at Sharad-Utsav. Plans include a bridge, wellness centre, and recreational facilities to address congestion and promote local culture and traditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 21-01-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 18:48 IST
Manali Tourism Boosted by Rs 150 Crore ADB Project
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A major tourism development initiative, valued at Rs 150 crore and supported by the Asian Development Bank, is underway in Manali to bolster tourism infrastructure, announced Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

During the cultural evening of Manali's Sharad-Utsav, Sukhu reaffirmed the focus on tourism enhancement and allocated Rs 15 crore for a traffic-alleviating bridge at Manali's entrance.

The plan includes a hot water bath facility, a nature park at Kalath, and renewed hot springs. It also addresses congestion through an ADB-backed project, incorporating a wellness centre, Naggar Castle refurbishment, and ice-skating rinks. Sukhu praised women's contributions to cultural preservation and winter sports tourism promotion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025