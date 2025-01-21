Manali Tourism Boosted by Rs 150 Crore ADB Project
A Rs 150 crore tourism project, backed by the Asian Development Bank, is set to enhance Manali's infrastructure. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated the project at Sharad-Utsav. Plans include a bridge, wellness centre, and recreational facilities to address congestion and promote local culture and traditions.
A major tourism development initiative, valued at Rs 150 crore and supported by the Asian Development Bank, is underway in Manali to bolster tourism infrastructure, announced Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.
During the cultural evening of Manali's Sharad-Utsav, Sukhu reaffirmed the focus on tourism enhancement and allocated Rs 15 crore for a traffic-alleviating bridge at Manali's entrance.
The plan includes a hot water bath facility, a nature park at Kalath, and renewed hot springs. It also addresses congestion through an ADB-backed project, incorporating a wellness centre, Naggar Castle refurbishment, and ice-skating rinks. Sukhu praised women's contributions to cultural preservation and winter sports tourism promotion.
