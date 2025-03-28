Left Menu

DEE Development Engineers: Leading the Path with Innovation and Excellence

DEE Development Engineers Limited has been awarded 'Company of the Year' at the Outlook Business Spotlight Nation Builders Excellence Awards. Recognized for its contribution to infrastructure and manufacturing, DEE aims to triple its revenue, driven by international orders, strategic partnerships, and capacity expansion, reflecting its commitment to precision engineering and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2025 11:48 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 11:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
New Delhi, [28th March, 2025]: Dee Development Engineers Limited has been declared as the 'Company of the Year' at the prestigious Outlook Business Spotlight Nation Builders Excellence Awards. This accolade recognizes the company's significant contributions to India's infrastructure and manufacturing sectors, solidifying its standing as an industry leader.

The award was received by Ms. Shikha Bansal, Director of Dee Development Engineers Limited, on behalf of Mr. Krishan Lalit Bansal, CMD. It underscores the company's relentless commitment to innovation, precision engineering, and its expanding global presence. Recently, DEE secured a $16.5 million order from a new international client, demonstrating its expertise in high-precision engineering solutions.

Additionally, DEE's plans to expand its capabilities include setting up a new greenfield project in Gujarat, aimed at enhancing process piping solutions. With a vision to triple its revenue to ₹2,400 crore in the next few years, the company is strategically advancing in the global arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

