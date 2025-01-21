'Lakhpati Didi' Scheme Takes Center Stage at Republic Day

The Rural Development Ministry's 'Lakhpati Didi' scheme, aimed at securing a minimum annual income of Rs 1 lakh for women self-help group members, will be a highlight at this year's Republic Day celebrations, insiders revealed on Tuesday. The scheme will take the spotlight on the ministry's tableau, showcasing themes of women's economic empowerment through entrepreneurship, self-reliance, and education, alongside the slogan 'Empowered Women, Prosperous Families, Stronger Nation.'

The tableau will feature a figure of a 'Lakhpati Didi' at the forefront, holding a money bundle signifying financial independence, accompanied by statues of women from varied rural backgrounds involved in economic activities. Skills such as weaving, handicrafts, agriculture, and digital literacy represented by women using computers will be highlighted. Decorative motifs of rural India, including pottery, local crafts, and flora, will frame the tableau, grounding it deeply in the Indian countryside.

According to the Rural Development Ministry, the scheme has already transformed over 1.15 crore women SHG members into 'Lakhpati Didis,' illustrating its broad impact on rural women's financial well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)