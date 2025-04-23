Left Menu

The Bharat Project: Empowering Entrepreneurs Across Rural India

The Bharat Project, launched by Minister Piyush Goyal and YourStory, aims to empower 1 million entrepreneurs from Tier 2, Tier 3, and rural India. It focuses on providing access to entrepreneurial tools, education, and funding through various initiatives, building an inclusive ecosystem for grassroots growth.

In a significant move towards an inclusive entrepreneurial landscape, Minister Piyush Goyal unveiled The Bharat Project in Mumbai, a nationwide initiative by YourStory. This project aims to empower a million entrepreneurs from Tier 2, Tier 3, and rural regions, bridging gaps in access to resources and opportunities.

The Bharat Project builds on five key strategies, including the AI-powered Co-Pilot for Entrepreneurs, educational upskilling, the Bharat Ideathon for innovative ideas, BharatSparks for startup visibility, and Shuru-kar, a web series highlighting entrepreneurial stories. The initiative seeks to nurture talent and democratize innovation across India's smaller towns.

This launch aligns with India's trajectory towards becoming an economic powerhouse, with plans to evolve into a $30–35 trillion economy by 2047. The Bharat Project is a pivotal step in ensuring every aspiring entrepreneur, especially those in non-metro regions, has the support needed to thrive and contribute to national growth.

