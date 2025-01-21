Left Menu

Tragedy at Turkish Ski Resort: Hotel Fire Claims 66 Lives

A devastating fire engulfed the Grand Kartal hotel in Kartalkaya, Turkey, killing at least 66 people and injuring 51 during a school holiday. The fire, believed to have started in the hotel's restaurant, led to chaos and panic among guests. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 21-01-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 20:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

A ferocious fire swept through the Grand Kartal hotel at a ski resort in northwestern Turkey early Tuesday, claiming the lives of at least 66 people, according to officials.

The incident, which occurred in Kartalkaya's Bolu province during the start of a school holiday, left 51 others injured. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed the fatalities, expressing deep sorrow over the tragedy while visiting the site.

The blaze reportedly began in the hotel's restaurant area, prompting an ongoing investigation whereby six prosecutors have been appointed to uncover the fire's cause. Detainees include the hotel's owner, amidst speculation of fire system failures and rapid flame spread due to wooden cladding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

