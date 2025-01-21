Mumbai Zoo's Quest for Asiatic Lions

Mumbai's Ranibaug Zoo is once again attempting to procure a pair of Asiatic lions from Gujarat, aiming to fill a cage that has been empty since 2014. Zoo officials reached out to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests in Gujarat, although they currently lack animals to exchange.

The zoo's prior efforts to acquire lions from the Sakkarbaug Zoological Park in Junagadh were unsuccessful. Despite having penguins to offer, the high costs associated with them make them unsuitable for exchange.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently visited Ranibaug Zoo and was informed of the situation. He pledged to discuss the matter with his Gujarat counterpart, as the zoo remains one of Mumbai's prominent tourist attractions.

