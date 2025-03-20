Gujarat Leads Way in Mangrove Preservation with Expansive MISHTI Scheme

In a significant stride towards environmental conservation, Gujarat will advance its mangrove afforestation under the Centre's Mangrove Initiative for Shoreline Habitats & Tangible Incomes (MISHTI) scheme, planting across 15,000 hectares. This initiative aims to bolster mangrove conservation, playing a critical role in shoreline ecosystem restoration.

Gujarat, currently the national leader in mangrove planting, has already expedited the process, covering 11,930 hectares in Kutch. Forest and Environment Minister Mulubhai Bera announced plans to further expand efforts, focusing on critical areas under the MISHTI scheme, and securing necessary budgetary support for this extensive project.

Besides environmental projects, the state is eyeing tourism potentials, with plans to develop Kori Creek and Padala Bet as tourist destinations. Another major government initiative includes Asia's first desert theme-based zoo in Banaskantha and a breeding centre for caracals in Kutch, marking a comprehensive approach to ecological tourism and wildlife conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)