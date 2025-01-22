Left Menu

Saif Ali Khan's Heroic Homecoming: Family Gratitude Amid Intruder Chaos

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who recently underwent surgery after being injured during a burglary attempt at his home, has been discharged from Lilavati Hospital. His family expressed heartfelt gratitude to brave staff who intervened during the incident. The alleged attacker has been apprehended, and the investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 09:50 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 09:50 IST
Saif Ali Khan's Heroic Homecoming: Family Gratitude Amid Intruder Chaos
Saba Pataudi with staff who work at Saif's residence (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has been discharged from Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital following surgery for stab injuries on his arm and neck. These injuries were sustained during a burglary attempt at his Bandra residence last week, according to sources.

Saif's sister, Saba Pataudi, expressed profound gratitude on social media on Tuesday, applauding the swift actions of female staff members at Saif's residence who intervened to protect him and his family. She lauded them as unsung heroes with a heartfelt message.

The incident occurred when an intruder, identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad from Bangladesh, broke into Khan's home with alleged theft intentions. A vigilant auto-rickshaw driver at the scene reported seeing Khan injured and swiftly transported him to the hospital. Police have since formed multiple investigative teams and apprehended the suspect in a Thane locality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Growth in MENAP: Balancing Economic Pressures and Climate Risks

Global Economy in Transition: Opportunities, Risks, and the Path to Sustainable Growth

Navigating Commodity Shocks: Fiscal Rules and Financial Policy Insights

Gender Inequality and Conflict: How Wars Deepen Global Disparities and Stall Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025