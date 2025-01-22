Saif Ali Khan's Heroic Homecoming: Family Gratitude Amid Intruder Chaos

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has been discharged from Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital following surgery for stab injuries on his arm and neck. These injuries were sustained during a burglary attempt at his Bandra residence last week, according to sources.

Saif's sister, Saba Pataudi, expressed profound gratitude on social media on Tuesday, applauding the swift actions of female staff members at Saif's residence who intervened to protect him and his family. She lauded them as unsung heroes with a heartfelt message.

The incident occurred when an intruder, identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad from Bangladesh, broke into Khan's home with alleged theft intentions. A vigilant auto-rickshaw driver at the scene reported seeing Khan injured and swiftly transported him to the hospital. Police have since formed multiple investigative teams and apprehended the suspect in a Thane locality.

(With inputs from agencies.)