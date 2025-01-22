Young-hee's Return: Squid Game's Robot Doll Sparks Social Media Frenzy
The iconic robotic doll Young-hee returns in Squid Game's second season. Known for its dual roles in children's games and as a lethal enforcer, Young-hee has become a cultural phenomenon. Inspired by designer Chae Kyoung-sun's daughter, the doll's terrifying allure captivates audiences, driving record-breaking viewership.
The highly anticipated second season of Squid Game introduces new plot twists while retaining familiar elements, including the spine-chilling robotic doll Young-hee. Known for ruthlessly enforcing the rules in children's games with a deadly twist, Young-hee has captivated audiences worldwide.
This innocent-looking, yet menacing figure plays a central role in the South Korean series. Inspired partly by Chae Kyoung-sun's own daughter, Young-hee's design features noticeable bangs and large, expressive eyes, contributing to its eerie charm. The doll's duality has made it a viral sensation on social media platforms.
As Squid Game's second season achieved record-breaking viewership, Netflix reported significant subscriber growth. With a $2.5 billion investment in South Korean content, Netflix doubled down on the success of this cultural phenomenon. Fans are also eagerly anticipating the introduction of Chul-su, Young-hee's male counterpart, in the upcoming final season.
(With inputs from agencies.)
