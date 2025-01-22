SheGlam's Debut on Tira: Redefining Affordable Glam in India

Reliance Retail's Tira has unveiled SheGlam, a global beauty brand that has become an internet sensation among makeup enthusiasts worldwide. Famed for its vibrant pigments, innovative textures, and high-performance products, SheGlam is now poised to revolutionize affordable glam options within the Indian beauty sector.

The brand's staggering achievement of selling three products per second globally underscores its immense popularity and trust among beauty aficionados. Tira now offers a selection of SheGlam's most acclaimed products, such as the Color Bloom Liquid Blush—celebrated for its unique formula and vibrant shades.

Additional must-have items include the Glow Bloom Liquid Highlighter and Dynamatte Boom Lasting Lipsticks, all promising a 'Glam Gone Viral' experience. Tira's exclusive launch of SheGlam positions it as a premier destination for luxury beauty that caters to all budgets, fortifying Reliance Retail's prominent presence in India's evolving beauty landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)