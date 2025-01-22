Left Menu

SheGlam's Debut on Tira: Redefining Affordable Glam in India

SheGlam, a global beauty phenomenon, launches on Reliance Retail's Tira, offering a selection of its viral high-performance products. Known for its affordability and luxurious quality, SheGlam's entry into the Indian market strengthens Tira's position as a leading beauty retailer. Customers can explore the range online or soon in stores.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 14:40 IST
SheGlam's Debut on Tira: Redefining Affordable Glam in India
SheGlam lipshades (Image source: TIRA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Reliance Retail's Tira has unveiled SheGlam, a global beauty brand that has become an internet sensation among makeup enthusiasts worldwide. Famed for its vibrant pigments, innovative textures, and high-performance products, SheGlam is now poised to revolutionize affordable glam options within the Indian beauty sector.

The brand's staggering achievement of selling three products per second globally underscores its immense popularity and trust among beauty aficionados. Tira now offers a selection of SheGlam's most acclaimed products, such as the Color Bloom Liquid Blush—celebrated for its unique formula and vibrant shades.

Additional must-have items include the Glow Bloom Liquid Highlighter and Dynamatte Boom Lasting Lipsticks, all promising a 'Glam Gone Viral' experience. Tira's exclusive launch of SheGlam positions it as a premier destination for luxury beauty that caters to all budgets, fortifying Reliance Retail's prominent presence in India's evolving beauty landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025