Unearthing History: Sambhal's Ancient Well Restoration

The Sambhal administration on Wednesday embarked on a significant project to excavate an ancient well, long concealed by illegal encroachments close to the Shahi Jama Masjid.

Located about 50 meters from the contested Shahi Jama Masjid-Harihar temple site in Kot Garvi, the well is thought to be one of 19 ancient wells with profound historical and religious meaning. According to resident Sanjay Kumar, this well was traditionally a worship site during events such as childbirths and weddings.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Shirish Chandra stated that the excavation began after locals reported the well had been unlawfully covered. The initiative aims to restore the well's historical appearance and determine its significance. This endeavor is a part of broader efforts to protect heritage sites in the district, which recently experienced tensions following a court-ordered survey related to religious site claims that led to violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)