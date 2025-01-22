Left Menu

ISRO's Eye in the Sky: Capturing the Grandeur of Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has unveiled satellite images highlighting the transformation of Prayagraj's Tent City for the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. Showcasing images captured at different times, the satellite provides insights into the vast religious gathering that will attract millions of pilgrims worldwide.

Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 22-01-2025 17:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released a series of satellite images from its EOS-04 (RISAT-1A) 'C' band microwave satellite, showcasing the immense scale of the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. The images reveal the transformation of Prayagraj's Tent City, where crores of pilgrims are expected to gather for the renowned religious event.

Taken on three separate dates—September 15, 2023, and December 29, 2024—the images illustrate the development of Shivalay Park, a 12-acre area designed as a major attraction. These time series images demonstrate the extensive infrastructure, including temporary pontoon bridges, built to support the event.

The National Remote Sensing Centre (NSRC) also shared images showcasing the changing landscape of Triveni Sangam and the Prayagraj Sangam. These visual insights confirm the city's readiness to welcome millions doing this iconic gathering, hosted every 12 years.

