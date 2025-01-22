Left Menu

Prince Harry's Legal Victories Against British Press Magnates

Prince Harry has settled a lawsuit with Rupert Murdoch's British newspaper group, receiving an apology and substantial damages. The prince has pursued multiple legal actions against media entities since 2019, fighting against what he deems as abusive practices by powerful media executives and editors. Additional cases involve phone hacking and libel claims.

Prince Harry has resolved his lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch's British newspaper group, News Group Newspapers, following an apology and substantial damages awarded to him. This settlement is part of Harry and Meghan's broader campaign against media organizations, which they accuse of unethical conduct.

The case against NGN involved allegations of unlawful information gathering by journalists from The Sun and the now-defunct News of the World. The publisher admitted to phone hacking and other intrusive acts targeting Harry and, previously, Princess Diana. NGN also admitted similar misconduct involving former lawmaker Tom Watson.

Further legal actions continue against other media entities, including Mirror Group Newspapers and Associated Newspapers, over unlawful surveillance activities and libel. The dispute highlights ongoing tensions between the royal family and the British press, amid Harry's mission to challenge their alleged abuses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

