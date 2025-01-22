Prince Harry's Legal Victories Against British Press Magnates

Prince Harry has resolved his lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch's British newspaper group, News Group Newspapers, following an apology and substantial damages awarded to him. This settlement is part of Harry and Meghan's broader campaign against media organizations, which they accuse of unethical conduct.

The case against NGN involved allegations of unlawful information gathering by journalists from The Sun and the now-defunct News of the World. The publisher admitted to phone hacking and other intrusive acts targeting Harry and, previously, Princess Diana. NGN also admitted similar misconduct involving former lawmaker Tom Watson.

Further legal actions continue against other media entities, including Mirror Group Newspapers and Associated Newspapers, over unlawful surveillance activities and libel. The dispute highlights ongoing tensions between the royal family and the British press, amid Harry's mission to challenge their alleged abuses.

(With inputs from agencies.)