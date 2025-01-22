Left Menu

Afghans Plea Against Refugee Program Suspension

Afghans who fled the Taliban's rule seek exemption from the US refugee program suspension imposed by President Trump. Facing risks for supporting US efforts, some 15,000 are stuck in Pakistan, with their safety compromised. Advocacy groups urge reconsideration on humanitarian grounds amid growing distress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 22-01-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 20:07 IST
Afghans Plea Against Refugee Program Suspension
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Afghans who fled the newly reestablished Taliban regime have appealed to US President Donald Trump to reverse an order suspending refugee relocations to the United States. Many of these refugees risked their lives supporting US troops and now face heightened dangers as they await resettlement.

Around 15,000 Afghans are stranded in Pakistan, awaiting approval under a US government program designed to aid those at risk due to their cooperation with the US. This comes after US troops withdrew from Afghanistan in 2021, allowing the Taliban to regain control.

The Trump administration recently suspended the US Refugee Admissions Programme for at least three months. During this interim, a report will be prepared to assess the program's future. Refugees advocate for resumption, fearing arrest, torture, or death if forced to return home.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025