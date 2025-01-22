Afghans Plea Against Refugee Program Suspension

Afghans who fled the newly reestablished Taliban regime have appealed to US President Donald Trump to reverse an order suspending refugee relocations to the United States. Many of these refugees risked their lives supporting US troops and now face heightened dangers as they await resettlement.

Around 15,000 Afghans are stranded in Pakistan, awaiting approval under a US government program designed to aid those at risk due to their cooperation with the US. This comes after US troops withdrew from Afghanistan in 2021, allowing the Taliban to regain control.

The Trump administration recently suspended the US Refugee Admissions Programme for at least three months. During this interim, a report will be prepared to assess the program's future. Refugees advocate for resumption, fearing arrest, torture, or death if forced to return home.

