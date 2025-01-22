Bollywood Hero Meets Real-Life Savior: The Auto-Rickshaw Driver's Tale

In a touching reunion, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan met Bhajan Singh Rana, the auto-rickshaw driver who came to his aid after a terrifying knife attack last week. Khan expressed heartfelt gratitude, acknowledging Rana's role in his swift hospital transfer, and offered support in appreciation of his lifesaving actions.

The incident saw Khan suffering multiple stab wounds in a robbery attempt at his Mumbai residence. The alleged assailant, Shareeful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, was apprehended in Thane. Authorities continue to delve into forensic examinations as the investigation unfolds.

Meanwhile, the medical community and Bollywood peers alike hailed Khan's surprisingly quick recovery, following the actor's intensive surgery at Lilavati Hospital, underscoring the exceptional medical care he received.

(With inputs from agencies.)